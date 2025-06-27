Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports Pokrovsk front cleared of Russian sabotage and assault groups

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has announced that Russian sabotage and assault groups that had been attempting to advance on the Pokrovsk front over the past two weeks have been mopped up. The situation is currently under control.

Quote: "I dedicated the day to a working visit to the Pokrovsk front, which remains the hottest sector along the entire 1,200-kilometre front line of the Russo-Ukrainian war. No fewer than 50 combat clashes take place here daily. It is in this direction that the Russians have concentrated their largest group – about 111,000 personnel."

Details: Syrskyi noted that Russian forces continue their attempts to push towards the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast, not only to gain operational advantage but primarily for demonstrative purposes.

"Russian sabotage and assault groups were particularly active here two weeks ago," Syrskyi said. "But all of them were either killed or defeated, and the rest were pushed further back from the administrative border. The situation is under control."

He also held briefings with units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard, assessed the operational situation, identified key issues and issued necessary orders to ensure effective defence.

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled 56 assault actions on the Pokrovsk front, particularly near the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnohrad, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Muravka and Zelenyi Kut and towards Volodymyrivka.

