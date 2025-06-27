All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports Pokrovsk front cleared of Russian sabotage and assault groups

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 27 June 2025, 14:24
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports Pokrovsk front cleared of Russian sabotage and assault groups
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has announced that Russian sabotage and assault groups that had been attempting to advance on the Pokrovsk front over the past two weeks have been mopped up. The situation is currently under control.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "I dedicated the day to a working visit to the Pokrovsk front, which remains the hottest sector along the entire 1,200-kilometre front line of the Russo-Ukrainian war. No fewer than 50 combat clashes take place here daily. It is in this direction that the Russians have concentrated their largest group – about 111,000 personnel."

Advertisement:

Details: Syrskyi noted that Russian forces continue their attempts to push towards the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast, not only to gain operational advantage but primarily for demonstrative purposes.

"Russian sabotage and assault groups were particularly active here two weeks ago," Syrskyi said. "But all of them were either killed or defeated, and the rest were pushed further back from the administrative border. The situation is under control." 

He also held briefings with units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard, assessed the operational situation, identified key issues and issued necessary orders to ensure effective defence.

Background: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled 56 assault actions on the Pokrovsk front, particularly near the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnohrad, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka, Novoukrainka, Kotlyne, Muravka and Zelenyi Kut and towards Volodymyrivka.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warOleksandr SyrskyiArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals contents of new Shahed drone with AI and US computer – photos
Russia occupies one of Europe's largest lithium deposits in Donetsk Oblast
Almost 190 combat clashes on front line in 24 hours, 56 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: