Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with over 300 UAVs of various types in one day

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 28 June 2025, 07:50
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with over 300 UAVs of various types in one day
Destroyed building. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 312 UAVs of various types and conducted 12 airstrikes over the past day.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A man and a woman were injured in enemy attacks on the Polohy and Vasylivka districts.

In total, the occupiers fired 459 times on 12 populated areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast during the day."

Details: Russian forces conducted 12 airstrikes on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky and Zatyshshia.

Three hundred and twelve Russian UAVs of various types (mainly FPVs) attacked Stepnohirsk, Lobkove, Kamianske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

In addition, Fedorov noted that the Russians had conducted 14 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems and 121 using artillery on settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

He added that 20 reports about damage to homes, outbuildings and infrastructure facilities had been received.

Zaporizhzhia OblastattackRusso-Ukrainian war
