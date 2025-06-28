Germany's Merz unwilling to speak with Putin as he only escalates attacks post-talks
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that he does not intend to hold telephone conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as previous talks have failed to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine.
Source: Deutsche Welle (DW), a German international broadcaster and media outlet, citing Merz, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Merz mentioned a visit to Putin by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in July 2024 and a phone conversation between the Russian leader and former German chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Quote from Merz: "A heavy Russian attack on Kyiv and a hospital accompanied the latest visit of the Hungarian prime minister to Moscow. An attack on a children's hospital following the latest phone call [between] my predecessor [and Putin]. If that’s what comes of such calls, I would refrain from them for a long time."
More details: Asked whether he believes US President Donald Trump is distancing himself from Putin, Merz said: "The US president is showing more and more scepticism and becoming more critical. This is a process".
"There is a great deal of agreement in Europe on assessing this war," Merz added. "I believe President Trump is getting closer to that assessment."
Background:
- On the sidelines of an economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said he was open to engagement with Merz.
- Merz himself has not previously ruled out the possibility of meeting with Putin, but only if the meeting helps to end the war in Ukraine.
- Meanwhile, politicians from the Left Party and Alternative for Germany urged Merz to establish contact with the Russian leader.
