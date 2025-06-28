All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany's Merz unwilling to speak with Putin as he only escalates attacks post-talks

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 June 2025, 10:27
Germany's Merz unwilling to speak with Putin as he only escalates attacks post-talks
Friedrich Merz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that he does not intend to hold telephone conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as previous talks have failed to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine.

Source: Deutsche Welle (DW), a German international broadcaster and media outlet, citing Merz, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz mentioned a visit to Putin by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in July 2024 and a phone conversation between the Russian leader and former German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Advertisement:

Quote from Merz: "A heavy Russian attack on Kyiv and a hospital accompanied the latest visit of the Hungarian prime minister to Moscow. An attack on a children's hospital following the latest phone call [between] my predecessor [and Putin]. If that’s what comes of such calls, I would refrain from them for a long time." 

More details: Asked whether he believes US President Donald Trump is distancing himself from Putin, Merz said: "The US president is showing more and more scepticism and becoming more critical. This is a process".

"There is a great deal of agreement in Europe on assessing this war," Merz added. "I believe President Trump is getting closer to that assessment."

Background:

  • On the sidelines of an economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said he was open to engagement with Merz.
  • Merz himself has not previously ruled out the possibility of meeting with Putin, but only if the meeting helps to end the war in Ukraine.
  • Meanwhile, politicians from the Left Party and Alternative for Germany urged Merz to establish contact with the Russian leader.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyPutin
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Germany
Germany seeks law amendments to block Russian Nord Stream 2 sale, says Bloomberg
Ukraine surpasses Russia in trade with Germany for first time
Berlin comments on Putin's statement regarding negotiations with Merz
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: