Germany's Merz unwilling to speak with Putin as he only escalates attacks post-talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that he does not intend to hold telephone conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as previous talks have failed to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine.

Source: Deutsche Welle (DW), a German international broadcaster and media outlet, citing Merz, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz mentioned a visit to Putin by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in July 2024 and a phone conversation between the Russian leader and former German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Advertisement:

Quote from Merz: "A heavy Russian attack on Kyiv and a hospital accompanied the latest visit of the Hungarian prime minister to Moscow. An attack on a children's hospital following the latest phone call [between] my predecessor [and Putin]. If that’s what comes of such calls, I would refrain from them for a long time."

More details: Asked whether he believes US President Donald Trump is distancing himself from Putin, Merz said: "The US president is showing more and more scepticism and becoming more critical. This is a process".

"There is a great deal of agreement in Europe on assessing this war," Merz added. "I believe President Trump is getting closer to that assessment."

Background:

On the sidelines of an economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said he was open to engagement with Merz.

Merz himself has not previously ruled out the possibility of meeting with Putin, but only if the meeting helps to end the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, politicians from the Left Party and Alternative for Germany urged Merz to establish contact with the Russian leader.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!