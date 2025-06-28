All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service destroys three Russian helicopters and Pantsir-S1 air defence system in Crimea – photos, video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 June 2025, 15:10
The site of the attack. Photo: Crimean Wind Telegram channel

Ukraine’s Security Service destroyed three Russian helicopters and a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system at Kirovske military airbase in occupied Crimea on the night of 27-28 June 2025.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The Security Service of Ukraine dealt another painful blow to the occupiers. This time, on the night of 27-28 June, drones of the Ukrainian special service attacked the Kirovske military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Fire damage was inflicted on the locations of the aviation component, air defence equipment, ammunition storage warehouses, as well as Russian reconnaissance and attack UAVs.

Available data indicate the destruction of Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28 multi-purpose and attack helicopters, as well as the Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system."

Details: A secondary detonation occurred at Kirovske airbase during the attack.

Telegram channel Crimean Wind reports that five to six explosions were reported near the airbase between 02:50 and 03:02, preceded by the sound of drones.

NASA satellites recorded powerful fires at the base.

State Security Service of UkraineCrimea
