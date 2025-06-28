Russia expands Kazan Aviation Plant to boost bomber production – photos
Russia is expanding the Kazan Aviation Plant, where large production buildings were constructed last winter, as shown in satellite images.
Source: Yle, with satellite images
Details: Analysts report that the largest new building is approximately 320 metres long, covering about 19,000 square metres – comparable to three football pitches.
The expansion aims to bolster production of military and civilian aircraft, with approximately €1 billion reportedly allocated for the plant’s modernisation.
However, sanctions and labour shortages are causing significant delays and challenges, with production lagging behind planned schedules.
Quote: "The Kazan plant is especially important for the production and modernisation of strategic bombers, including those capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
Such planes were damaged and destroyed as a result of Ukraine’s Spider’s Web operation in June.
Kazan Aviation Plant is the only one in Russia that can fill the loss of strategic bombers."
Details: Citing military expert Marko Eklund, formerly of Finnish intelligence, Yle notes that the expansion "will not solve the problems of the aviation industry and the industry as a whole".
Background:
- On 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out Operation Spider’s Web to destroy Russian strategic aircraft. The targets of the operation were five airfields in Russia: Olenya in Murmansk Oblast, Belaya in Irkutsk Oblast, Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast, Ivanovo in Ivanovo Oblast, and Ukrainka in Amur Oblast.
- The strike on Belaya airbase, located about 4,400 km from the border with Ukraine, was the first Ukrainian attack on targets in Siberia during the Russo-Ukrainian war. The main weapons used were FPV drones, some of which were remotely launched from lorries that drove up to the airfields.
- Germany says that Operation Spider Web may have damaged 10% of Russia's strategic aircraft.
- US President Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian airfields were a reason for Moscow to launch new large-scale attacks. However, it was reported that he privately expressed admiration for the operation.
- The United States also believes that Moscow is still preparing a response to the Ukrainian operation.
