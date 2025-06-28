Russia expands Kazan Aviation Plant to boost bomber production – photos

Russia is expanding the Kazan Aviation Plant, where large production buildings were constructed last winter, as shown in satellite images.

Source: Yle, with satellite images

Details: Analysts report that the largest new building is approximately 320 metres long, covering about 19,000 square metres – comparable to three football pitches.

Satellite images of the plant in 2024 and May 2024

The expansion aims to bolster production of military and civilian aircraft, with approximately €1 billion reportedly allocated for the plant’s modernisation.

However, sanctions and labour shortages are causing significant delays and challenges, with production lagging behind planned schedules.

Satellite images of the plant in 2024 and May 2025. Photo: Yle

Quote: "The Kazan plant is especially important for the production and modernisation of strategic bombers, including those capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Such planes were damaged and destroyed as a result of Ukraine’s Spider’s Web operation in June.

Kazan Aviation Plant is the only one in Russia that can fill the loss of strategic bombers."

Details: Citing military expert Marko Eklund, formerly of Finnish intelligence, Yle notes that the expansion "will not solve the problems of the aviation industry and the industry as a whole".

Background:

On 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out Operation Spider’s Web to destroy Russian strategic aircraft. The targets of the operation were five airfields in Russia: Olenya in Murmansk Oblast, Belaya in Irkutsk Oblast, Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast, Ivanovo in Ivanovo Oblast, and Ukrainka in Amur Oblast.

The strike on Belaya airbase, located about 4,400 km from the border with Ukraine, was the first Ukrainian attack on targets in Siberia during the Russo-Ukrainian war. The main weapons used were FPV drones, some of which were remotely launched from lorries that drove up to the airfields.

Germany says that Operation Spider Web may have damaged 10% of Russia's strategic aircraft.

US President Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian airfields were a reason for Moscow to launch new large-scale attacks. However, it was reported that he privately expressed admiration for the operation.

The United States also believes that Moscow is still preparing a response to the Ukrainian operation.

