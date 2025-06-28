All Sections
Slovak PM refuses to meet with Zelenskyy, citing president's personal animosity towards him

Mariya Yemets, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 28 June 2025, 17:15
Robert Fico. Photo: Getty Images

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said he sees no reason to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming Zelenskyy "hates" him.

Source: Aktuality.sk, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico was commenting on Slovak President Peter Pellegrini’s interest in visiting Ukraine, describing the visit as "purely symbolic" since the president lacks the authority to make deals.

Fico said he sees no point in meeting Zelenskyy, in contrast to his interactions with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Quote: "It would not make sense for me to meet President Zelenskyy, because he hates me... So I see no reason to meet with the Ukrainian president."

Details: Fico also noted that he believes Ukraine joining the EU would bring more advantages than disadvantages for Slovakia.

Background: Slovakia has publicly opposed the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia, but the EU expects the country may shift its position soon.

