Russian forces strike civilian vehicles in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: fatalities reported

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 14:33
A car severely damaged in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Stock photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian drones attacked moving cars in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on Sunday 29 June, claiming the lives of two men.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: This morning, a Russian drone hit a civilian car travelling on the road towards the village of Prykolotne in Kharkiv Oblast.

The strike killed a 60-year-old man and injured a 59-year-old, who has been taken to hospital.

Later, the Malomykhailivka hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast reported that a Russian first-person view drone had struck a car, killing the 72-year-old driver. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Kharkiv OblastDnipropetrovsk Oblastdrones
