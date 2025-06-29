Russians shell central Kherson: one killed, one injured

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

At around 14:30 on 29 June, the Russians opened fire on the centre of the city of Kherson, killing one man and injuring another.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of the shelling, a man sustained fatal injuries. His identity is currently being established."

Advertisement:

Details: A 61-year-old resident of Kherson was also injured. He was taken to hospital with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds, and is receiving medical care.

Background: On Saturday 28 June, Russian troops launched artillery and drone strikes on Kherson Oblast, injuring six people.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!