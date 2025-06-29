US Senator Graham's Russia sanctions bill to pass in watered-down form

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has confirmed that the sanctions bill he introduced will not impose mandatory measures against Russia – the final decision will rest with the US president.

Source: ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview with ABC News, Graham said there had been a "big breakthrough": while playing golf, President Trump had told him for the first time that "It’s time to move your bill."

"After the July break [which ends on 6 July – ed.], we’re going to pass the bill," he stated.

The senator said he is certain that the US president will sign the bill, which is aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its refusal to enter peace talks with Ukraine.

However, Graham repeatedly emphasised that the bill includes a waiver provision that leaves the imposition of sanctions at the president’s discretion.

Quote from Graham: "There’s a waiver in the bill, Mr President – you're in charge of whether or not it's to be implemented. But we’re going to give President Trump a tool in the toolbox he doesn’t have today."

The senator added that it will be entirely up to the president how sanctions are applied in the future, but insisted that "we’re trying to get Putin to the table".

Background:

Earlier in June, The Wall Street Journal reported that the demand to leave the final decision on sanctions to Trump came directly from the White House.

Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat), supported by 82 co-sponsors, introduced the bill to impose economic sanctions on Russia for obstructing ceasefire efforts in its war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly by imposing a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.

The bill also has support in the House of Representatives, though no legislative steps have been taken since it was introduced this spring. Trump has publicly stated he would impose new sanctions against Russia "if necessary".

