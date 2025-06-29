All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US Senator Graham's Russia sanctions bill to pass in watered-down form

Oleh Pavliuk, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 29 June 2025, 17:47
US Senator Graham's Russia sanctions bill to pass in watered-down form
Lindsey Graham in Kyiv in 2023. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has confirmed that the sanctions bill he introduced will not impose mandatory measures against Russia – the final decision will rest with the US president.

Source: ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In an interview with ABC News, Graham said there had been a "big breakthrough": while playing golf, President Trump had told him for the first time that "It’s time to move your bill."

Advertisement:

"After the July break [which ends on 6 July – ed.], we’re going to pass the bill," he stated.

The senator said he is certain that the US president will sign the bill, which is aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its refusal to enter peace talks with Ukraine.

However, Graham repeatedly emphasised that the bill includes a waiver provision that leaves the imposition of sanctions at the president’s discretion.

Quote from Graham: "There’s a waiver in the bill, Mr President – you're in charge of whether or not it's to be implemented. But we’re going to give President Trump a tool in the toolbox he doesn’t have today."

The senator added that it will be entirely up to the president how sanctions are applied in the future, but insisted that "we’re trying to get Putin to the table".

Background: 

  • Earlier in June, The Wall Street Journal reported that the demand to leave the final decision on sanctions to Trump came directly from the White House.
  • Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat), supported by 82 co-sponsors, introduced the bill to impose economic sanctions on Russia for obstructing ceasefire efforts in its war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly by imposing a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.
  • The bill also has support in the House of Representatives, though no legislative steps have been taken since it was introduced this spring. Trump has publicly stated he would impose new sanctions against Russia "if necessary".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAsanctionsTrump
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
USA
US Senator Graham announces his Russia sanctions bill to be passed in July
US senator presses Treasury to strengthen Russia sanctions enforcement
Munich Security Conference CEO Benedikt Franke: Can we stop over-exaggerating the power of Russia?
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: