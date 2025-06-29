All Sections
Ukrainian and Spanish PMs meet: discuss defence cooperation and European integration

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 29 June 2025, 21:51
Ukrainian and Spanish PMs meet: discuss defence cooperation and European integration
Denys Shmyhal and Pedro Sánchez. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has begun his visit to Spain and discussed the strengthening of defence cooperation with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "We discussed the further strengthening of defence cooperation. I stated our primary needs, including air defence systems. Ukraine proposes establishing joint projects for the production of UAVs and other defence technologies. We are also working on a decision regarding the interception of Russian drones, which attack Ukrainian infrastructure in large quantities every single day. 

Special attention was given to the issue of Ukraine's recovery. I emphasised that the confiscation of frozen Russian assets remains a key financial resource that must be used for Ukraine's reconstruction."

Details: In addition, the prime ministers covered the topic of Ukraine's European integration. Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is anticipating a political decision on the start of talks regarding its EU membership as soon as this year. 

"In the coming days, Spain will be hosting the United Nations' 4th International Conference on Financing for Development. We look forward to important positive decisions that will bring peace closer and secure a successful future for us," he added.

