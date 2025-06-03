NATO secretary general invites Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague, ANP says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is said to have officially invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO Summit in The Hague, scheduled for 24-26 June 2025, resolving earlier uncertainty over Ukraine’s participation.

Source: Dutch news agency ANP, citing NATO sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte reportedly extended the invitation during a meeting with Zelenskyy on 2 June, after which Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine’s representation at the summit.

The specific events Zelenskyy will attend remain unclear, ANP sources noted.

Discussions have included the possibility of his participation in NATO defence or foreign ministers’ meetings, side events outside the official programme, or a dinner for the leaders of NATO member states hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, who has recently resigned following a coalition collapse, has supported the idea of inviting Zelenskyy.

Background: There have also been reports that the US is opposed to Zelenskyy being invited to the NATO summit. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied these claims.

