Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,070 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,020,010.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,020,010 (+1,070) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,980 (+4) tanks;

tanks; 22,922 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 29,718 (+29) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,427 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,190 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+3) helicopters;

helicopters; 42,796 (+172) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,436 (+42) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

53,593 (+85) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

