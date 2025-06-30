All Sections
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 30 June 2025, 06:55
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
Multiple-launch rocket system. Photo: the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade

Russia has lost 1,070 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,020,010.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,020,010 (+1,070) military personnel;
  • 10,980 (+4) tanks;
  • 22,922 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,718 (+29) artillery systems;
  • 1,427 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,190 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+3) helicopters;
  • 42,796 (+172) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,436 (+42) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 53,593 (+85) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

