Russians hit agricultural business in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, damaging premises belonging to an agricultural business in the Synelnykove district.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air Command reported that air defenders had downed four UAVs over the oblast overnight. However, one strike was also recorded. Agricultural business premises were damaged and tractors were hit in the Malomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district. A fire broke out." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians also shelled the Nikopol district with artillery and attacked it with FPV drones. They struck the city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas. A house and a gas pipeline were damaged.

No casualties have been reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!