Russian drone hits Kherson: man injured, car burnt out – video

The vehicles affected by the Russian attack. Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin on Facebook

One person was injured and a car was completely burnt out as a result of a Russian drone attack on the city of Kherson on the morning of 30 June.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The Russians attacked the central district of Kherson with a drone at approximately 11:00. One vehicle was burnt out and another was damaged as a result of the enemy strike. A 51-year-old man is currently in hospital."

Details: He suffered shrapnel wounds to his back and burns to his legs.

Prokudin also reported that a 67-year-old woman from Kherson's Korabelnyi district had died after being fatally injured in a Russian attack on 29 June.

