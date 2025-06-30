The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine forecasts an intensification of Russia's disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Ukraine’s European integration.

Details: The Center noted that pro-Kremlin media and politicians are expected to continue promoting messages about the supposed "threat" Ukraine's integration poses to Europe itself.

"The Center forecasts that in the coming two weeks, Russian propaganda will intensify its information campaign aimed at discrediting Ukraine’s European integration," the statement reads.

At the same time, pro-Russian speakers will become more active, seeking and spreading arguments against Ukraine’s membership, focusing on the "lack of unity" within EU countries or the "economic unattractiveness" of Ukraine’s integration.

This campaign is intended to undermine trust in European institutions, cast doubt on the advisability of supporting Ukraine and deepen divisions within the EU.

The Center also forecasts an increase in propaganda messages portraying Ukraine as a "failed state" supposedly resorting to terrorism, along with attempts to spread anti-mobilisation disinformation and manipulative narratives within Ukraine’s information space.

Hungary has announced the final results of the government’s "referendum" regarding support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, stating that 95% of participants voted against.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Hungarian government had made "maximum efforts to ensure the outcome it desired" in the consultations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

