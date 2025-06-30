Russians attack Kharkiv with new Chernika drone

A new type of Russian drone, the Chernika (Blueberry), has been used for the first time in a strike on Kharkiv, reports the city's Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Source: Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian aggressor continues attempts to damage Kharkiv. Over the past week, our city has endured 16 attacks. Most often, the Russians used Shahed drones, but for the first time, emergency services experts recorded a strike carried out by a new type of drone called Chernika."

Advertisement:

Details: The mayor explained that this drone is similar in explosive payload to the Molniya drone but has a different design. As a result of the strike, several vehicles in a garage complex were damaged.

Terekhov added that four people, including a child, have been injured in the past seven days as a result of the attacks on Kharkiv.

Explosions have occurred in the Nemyshlianskyi, Kyivskyi and Industrialnyi districts. Both residential buildings and businesses have been damaged.

For reference: The Chernika-2 UAV has higher resistance to electronic warfare systems. It flies to the target in automatic mode, but to increase strike accuracy, control is taken over by a human operator in manual mode as it approaches the target.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!