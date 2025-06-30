Ukrainian forces wipe out Russian group on Sumy front and seize legendary combat knife – video
Ukrainian reconnaissance troops from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment have wiped out a group of Russian soldiers advancing towards the city of Sumy.
Source: a video by the 225th Separate Assault Regiment
Details: Ukrainian troops also captured a trophy: an NRS scout knife that combines a blade with a built-in single-shot firearm. The soldiers say this is a unique development from the 1970s, manufactured at the Tula Arms Plant in Russia.
The NRS features a high-quality blade with a spine-mounted saw designed to cut through metal bars up to 1 cm thick. Its main feature is a single-shot firing mechanism with an effective range of up to 25 metres.
Розвідники 225 окремого штурмового полку ЗСУ знищили ворожу групу на Сумщині. Захопили незвичний трофей... pic.twitter.com/wnP1sqH0i7— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 30, 2025
The regiment’s commander, Major Oleh Shyriaiev, who is well-versed in knife combat, admitted that it was the first time he had seen such a weapon in real life.
Quote from Shyriaiev: "For a long time, we thought that a knife that can shoot was just a Soviet myth. But once we captured it, we were convinced – this specimen really exists."
