Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"

Tetyana Vysotska, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 30 June 2025, 18:02
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The European Commission has concluded negotiations with Ukraine on the main principles of the review of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) between Ukraine and the EU after the expiry of the Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs), which introduced a preferential regime for Ukrainian exporters until 5 June 2025.

Source: Maroš Šefčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, speaking to journalists in Brussels on 30 June, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent

Details: Ukraine and the European Union have reached an agreement in principle on the review of trade liberalisation provisions under the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

"We are pleased to announce that the Commission and Ukraine have reached an agreement in principle on the review of our bilateral Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement following the Article 29 consultation process," Šefčovič said. "This agreement opens a new chapter in EU-Ukraine trade relations."

He said that the new version of the agreement "sets out a long-term predictable and reciprocal framework benefiting exporters, businesses and farmers on both sides and reinforces Ukraine's path to EU membership".

Under the agreement, Ukraine commits to gradually bringing its agricultural production standards closer to EU standards by 2028, in line with its EU accession goals.

Background:

  • Earlier, the European Commission told European Pravda that transitional measures would come into force on 6 June to replace "visa-free trade" with Ukraine. Ukrainian exporters will once again be subject to tariff quotas within the existing free trade area between Ukraine and the EU, while retaining some preferential treatment.
  • The transitional measures will remain in effect until Ukraine and the EU have completed their negotiations on amendments to the existing Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area. The updated agreement will include long-term conditions for Ukrainian exporters to the EU, incorporating elements of further trade liberalisation.
  • Back in late April, European Pravda reported that the European Commission did not plan to extend the Autonomous Trade Measures for Ukraine, which remained in effect until 5 June, but would ensure a smooth transition to a new scheme in which all trade liberalisation conditions would be incorporated into the EU-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement.

