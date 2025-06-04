All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 4 June 2025, 18:34
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
Ukraine’s national emblem. Screenshot: Flightradar24

A French Mirage 2000 fighter jet patrol conducted a demonstration flight over the Black Sea on Wednesday 4 June.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Flightradar24, a Swedish real-time flight tracking service

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force noted that there was something special about the flight’s trajectory: the route followed by the fighter jets depicted Ukraine’s national emblem – the tryzub (trident).

Advertisement:

The flight path could be seen on publicly available flight-tracking platforms such as Flightradar24.

 
Ukraine’s national emblem.
Screenshot: Flightradar24

Quote from the Ukrainian Air Force: "It was spotted not only by Russian radars but also by millions of users around the world. It appeared in social media news feeds, in mainstream media and on smartphone screens.

This gesture is a demonstration of support, solidarity and strategic partnership with Ukraine.

For Ukraine, this act has more than symbolic value. It illustrates international support and our allies’ readiness to take action." 

Details: The Air Force expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s French partners for their clear and public show of support.

 
Ukrainian pilots in front of a Mirage 2000 aircraft supplied by France.
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forceaircraftwar
Advertisement:
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
NATO hails Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web as most successful and estimates Russian aircraft losses
EU to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine needs about 200 aircraft for effective defence – Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson
This should be taken as normal – Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson about losses and effectiveness of F-16 jets
Russia has launched 2,437 cruise missiles since February 2022 – Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson
RECENT NEWS
20:24
Ukraine's defence minister: Ukraine and partners establish Ramstein initiative on defence production
19:58
EXPLAINERWhy the suspension of EU trade preferences should not significantly hit Ukraine’s exports
19:56
US Embassy in Kyiv warns of continued risk of Russian attacks
19:51
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
19:17
Lithuania simplifies arms procurement from its manufacturers, particularly for Ukraine
18:46
Researchers reveal major losses in Ukraine's agricultural sector caused by full-scale war
18:45
Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured
18:34
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
18:29
Putin calls Ukrainian leaders terrorists and is dubious about meeting with Zelenskyy
18:13
Moldovan PM: Russia wants pro-Kremlin government in Chișinău and 10,000 troops in Transnistria
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: