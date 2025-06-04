French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos

A French Mirage 2000 fighter jet patrol conducted a demonstration flight over the Black Sea on Wednesday 4 June.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Flightradar24, a Swedish real-time flight tracking service

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force noted that there was something special about the flight’s trajectory: the route followed by the fighter jets depicted Ukraine’s national emblem – the tryzub (trident).

The flight path could be seen on publicly available flight-tracking platforms such as Flightradar24.

Ukraine’s national emblem.

Screenshot: Flightradar24

Quote from the Ukrainian Air Force: "It was spotted not only by Russian radars but also by millions of users around the world. It appeared in social media news feeds, in mainstream media and on smartphone screens.

This gesture is a demonstration of support, solidarity and strategic partnership with Ukraine.

For Ukraine, this act has more than symbolic value. It illustrates international support and our allies’ readiness to take action."

Details: The Air Force expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s French partners for their clear and public show of support.

Ukrainian pilots in front of a Mirage 2000 aircraft supplied by France.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

