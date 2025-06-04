All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US Embassy in Kyiv warns of continued risk of Russian attacks

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 4 June 2025, 19:56
US Embassy in Kyiv warns of continued risk of Russian attacks
A shelter. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Embassy in Ukraine issued a warning on 4 June about the growing risk of large-scale Russian attacks.

Source: a statement on the embassy’s website, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Russia has increased the intensity of its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, and there is currently a continued risk of significant air attacks.

Advertisement:

The US Embassy in Kyiv urges US citizens to exercise appropriate caution. As always, we recommend you be prepared to shelter immediately in the event an air-raid warning is issued."

Details: While no specific reason is provided for the warning, it came after a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), codenamed Pavutyna (Spider’s Web), during which dozens of Russian aircraft were hit.

The last similar warning from the US Embassy was issued on the evening of 9 May, citing the risk of a large-scale air attack "over the next several days".

Background:

  • On 1 June 2025, the SSU carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna, one of the largest and most complex sabotage operations against Russian military aircraft.
  • The SSU reported that the operation resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian strategic aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.
  • The North Atlantic Alliance has hailed the SSU operation targeting Russian strategic aircraft as highly successful. NATO reported that at least 40 aircraft had been damaged. Between 10 and 13 aircraft were completely destroyed.
  • On 4 June, US President Donald Trump said he had had a "good conversation" with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, though not one that would "lead to immediate peace". Trump added that Putin "did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields".
  • Officially, Putin has not commented on the successful Ukrainian special operation Spider’s Web.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussiawarmissile strike
Advertisement:
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
NATO hails Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web as most successful and estimates Russian aircraft losses
EU to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
All News
USA
Spider's Web Operation: US drawing lessons from Russo-Ukrainian war, says ambassador
Pentagon chief to skip not only Ramstein meeting, but also Ukraine-NATO Council
US NATO ambassador: Ukraine's strikes on Russian warplanes highlight need to end war
RECENT NEWS
20:24
Ukraine's defence minister: Ukraine and partners establish Ramstein initiative on defence production
19:58
EXPLAINERWhy the suspension of EU trade preferences should not significantly hit Ukraine’s exports
19:56
US Embassy in Kyiv warns of continued risk of Russian attacks
19:51
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
19:17
Lithuania simplifies arms procurement from its manufacturers, particularly for Ukraine
18:46
Researchers reveal major losses in Ukraine's agricultural sector caused by full-scale war
18:45
Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured
18:34
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
18:29
Putin calls Ukrainian leaders terrorists and is dubious about meeting with Zelenskyy
18:13
Moldovan PM: Russia wants pro-Kremlin government in Chișinău and 10,000 troops in Transnistria
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: