US Embassy in Kyiv warns of continued risk of Russian attacks

The US Embassy in Ukraine issued a warning on 4 June about the growing risk of large-scale Russian attacks.

Quote: "Russia has increased the intensity of its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks, and there is currently a continued risk of significant air attacks.

The US Embassy in Kyiv urges US citizens to exercise appropriate caution. As always, we recommend you be prepared to shelter immediately in the event an air-raid warning is issued."

Details: While no specific reason is provided for the warning, it came after a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), codenamed Pavutyna (Spider’s Web), during which dozens of Russian aircraft were hit.

The last similar warning from the US Embassy was issued on the evening of 9 May, citing the risk of a large-scale air attack "over the next several days".

On 1 June 2025, the SSU carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna, one of the largest and most complex sabotage operations against Russian military aircraft.

The SSU reported that the operation resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian strategic aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

The North Atlantic Alliance has hailed the SSU operation targeting Russian strategic aircraft as highly successful. NATO reported that at least 40 aircraft had been damaged. Between 10 and 13 aircraft were completely destroyed.

On 4 June, US President Donald Trump said he had had a "good conversation" with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, though not one that would "lead to immediate peace". Trump added that Putin "did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields".

Officially, Putin has not commented on the successful Ukrainian special operation Spider’s Web.

