All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians occupy two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 7 June 2025, 01:03
Russians occupy two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 6-7 June that Russian forces had occupied two more settlements in the north of Sumy Oblast. The Russians have also made tactical advances near three other settlements.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka and has also advanced near Bilovody, Loknia and Sadky."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the night of 3-4 June, DeepState updated its data and reported that the Russians had occupied the settlements of Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy Oblast.
  • On the night of 2-3 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Kostiantynivka in the north of Sumy Oblast. The situation regarding three other settlements – Kindrativka, Vodolaha and Oleksiivka – was being confirmed, as they may also have come under Russian control.
  • On the night of 31 May-1 June, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast.
  • On 1 June, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the Russians were continuing to press forward in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for their troops to advance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationSumy OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv: three killed, 17 injured, extensive destruction – photos
Zelenskyy seeks to meet with Trump on sidelines of upcoming G7 summit
Trump seeks to weaken Senator Lindsey Graham's devastating Russia sanctions bill – WSJ
Russia spreads false prisoner exchange claims and manipulates sensitive issue – Ukrainian POW authority
Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo
Russia claims nighttime strikes on Ukraine were retaliation for Operation Spider's Web
All News
occupation
Russians occupy two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
Crimean Tatar leader advises Russians to urgently leave Crimea: "You might not make it in time"
Russians temporarily close Crimean Bridge
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
07:47
Russia attacks Kherson: married couple killed, two people injured, high-rise buildings damaged
07:21
Russian large-scale attack on Kharkiv: three killed, 17 injured, extensive destruction – photos
06:56
Rescue operations completed in Lutsk after Russian attack: two killed, 30 injured
05:58
Trump: Ukraine provoked Russian strikes
04:40
Russia won't let Ukrainian forces rest until Putin's demands are met – Russian deputy foreign minister
01:03
Russians occupy two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
00:10
UpdatedTwo bodies recovered from under rubble in Chernihiv after Russian attack on industrial site – photos
22:20
Russian drone drops explosive on ambulance in Kherson Oblast, injuring medics – photo
21:44
Netherlands sets departure deadline for foreigners who fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: