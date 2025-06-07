Russians occupy two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
Saturday, 7 June 2025, 01:03
DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 6-7 June that Russian forces had occupied two more settlements in the north of Sumy Oblast. The Russians have also made tactical advances near three other settlements.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy has occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka and has also advanced near Bilovody, Loknia and Sadky."
Advertisement:
Background:
- On the night of 3-4 June, DeepState updated its data and reported that the Russians had occupied the settlements of Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy Oblast.
- On the night of 2-3 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Kostiantynivka in the north of Sumy Oblast. The situation regarding three other settlements – Kindrativka, Vodolaha and Oleksiivka – was being confirmed, as they may also have come under Russian control.
- On the night of 31 May-1 June, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast.
- On 1 June, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the Russians were continuing to press forward in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for their troops to advance.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!