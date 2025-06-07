Russians occupy two more settlements in Sumy Oblast – DeepState

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 6-7 June that Russian forces had occupied two more settlements in the north of Sumy Oblast. The Russians have also made tactical advances near three other settlements.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka and has also advanced near Bilovody, Loknia and Sadky."

Background:

On the night of 3-4 June, DeepState updated its data and reported that the Russians had occupied the settlements of Andriivka and Vodolahy in Sumy Oblast.

On the night of 2-3 June, DeepState reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Kostiantynivka in the north of Sumy Oblast. The situation regarding three other settlements – Kindrativka, Vodolaha and Oleksiivka – was being confirmed, as they may also have come under Russian control.

On the night of 31 May-1 June, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the village of Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast.

On 1 June, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said during the national joint 24/7 newscast that the Russians were continuing to press forward in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for their troops to advance.

