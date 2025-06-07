Injured man dies in hospital, two more in critical condition after Russian attack on Kharkiv

The site of the attack on Kharkiv on 7 June. Photo: Police

One of the people injured in the 7 June Russian attack on Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs has died in hospital, two others are in a critical condition. Earlier, one more person had been reported killed.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The number of fatalities in the guided aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv is growing.

Advertisement:

A 62-year-old man died in hospital after being delivered by paramedics in a critical condition. Our condolences to the family and friends.

Two more victims are in intensive care in a critical condition. Doctors are fighting to save their lives."

Background:

At around 17:35 on 7 June, Russia attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with four guided aerial bombs.

A 30-year-old Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) employee was killed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that more than 40 people were injured. Meanwhile, Syniehubov last reported 19 casualties.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!