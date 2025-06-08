All Sections
Russian attacks kill 6 and injure 44 in Kharkiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 June 2025, 11:26
Photo: National Police of Ukraine 

Russian forces killed six residents and injured 44 others in Kharkiv Oblast on 7 June 2025.

Source: Ukraine’s National Police on Telegram

Details: The attacks targeted the city of Kharkiv and the Izium, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts, using missiles, guided aerial bombs, loitering munitions and Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

On the morning of 7 June, Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on Kharkiv with bombs, missiles and Shahed-type drones, killing three civilians – a 59-year-old woman, an 86-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old man – and injuring 22 others.

In the evening, Russian forces struck a children’s railway in Kharkiv with FAB-500 bombs, killing a 30-year-old woman and injuring 18 people. A 63-year-old man later died in hospital from his injuries.

In Kozacha Lopan village, a guided aerial bomb strike killed a 73-year-old man and injured a 46-year-old resident. In Staryi Saltiv village, a drone exploded between a shop and a church, injuring three people: two women, aged 46 and 50, and a 30-year-old man. In the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a 45-year-old man was wounded in a guided aerial bomb attack.

Residential buildings and cars were damaged across the region.

