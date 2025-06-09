Hungarian PM considers Russians too weak to attack NATO

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said that he does not see a real military threat from Russia to NATO countries, as it has proved unable to achieve its goals in Ukraine, but added that Ukraine is losing the war.

Source: Orbán in an interview with LCI, a French free-to-air news channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán said he is not afraid of the Russo-Ukrainian war escalating into a global conflict.

Advertisement:

He said that the Russians were too weak for that; they could not even defeat Ukraine, so they could not really attack NATO.

Meanwhile, in response to another question, he said that Ukraine was losing the war and that real negotiations on its termination will be between Russia and the United States.

"Neither Europe nor Ukraine will be able to reach an agreement with Russia. Ukraine because it is losing the war, and Europe because it is too involved in it. There needs to be an agreement between the Russians and the Americans," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Background:

In the past, Orbán said that Ukraine's Western partners were creating the threat of World War III with their talk of a potential military contingent.

The Hungarian prime minister also tried to link the impossibility of Ukraine joining the EU with the fact that it could not be accepted into NATO.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!