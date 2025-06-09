All Sections
Lithuanian foreign minister comments on his journey to Kyiv during Russian attack: "Shower of missiles and drones"

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 9 June 2025, 15:19
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, who arrived in Kyiv on Monday 9 June for an official visit, has shared that he had travelled to the Ukrainian capital through a "shower of missiles and drones" launched by Russia.

Source: Budrys on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Budrys noted that Russia has recently intensified its strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

Quote: "This morning, our train had to pass through the shower of missiles and drones striking the cities of Rivne and Dubno. Just days ago, a strike on Kharkiv killed and injured dozens, including children."

Details: He emphasised that these are "deliberate acts of terror aimed at breaking Ukraine’s will".

Quote: "But Ukraine stands firm, defending not just its territory, but the principles of freedom and democracy in Europe. In fact, Ukraine is defending Europe. Peace will not come through appeasement. The world must stay united in supporting Ukraine – militarily, economically and politically."

Background:

  • Budrys is scheduled to hold a number of meetings in Kyiv, including with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna.
  • Russia launched a total of 499 drones and missiles on Ukraine on the night of 8-9 June, of which 479 were downed by air defence systems. Rivne Oblast came under particularly heavy attack.

