Ukrainian drones hit Kupol military plant in Russia: two strikes recorded – video

Long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck the Kupol plant in Izhevsk, Russia, on the morning of 1 July. This plant is where the Russians manufacture Tor and Osa air defence systems, as well as drones for the Russian forces.

Details: The source noted that on 1 July, long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck the production facilities and warehouses of the Kupol Electromechanical Plant in Izhevsk, located in the Udmurt Republic.

It has been reported that the distance to the target was over 1,300 km.

At least two strikes by the drones on the factory buildings were recorded, after which a fire broke out.

This plant fulfils orders from the Russian Ministry of Defence: it specialises in the manufacturing of Tor and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems and is also the developer of Garpiya strike drones. The plant is subject to international sanctions as part of the Russian military-industrial sector.

The Russian Kupol plant in Izhevsk was hit by modernised Liutyi kamikaze drones.

