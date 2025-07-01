Explosions and fire reported as drones strike Russian air defence and drone factory in Izhevsk – videos

The moment of explosion at the plant in Russia's Izhevsk. Screenshot: Astra Telegram Channel

Drones have attacked the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol, one of Russia’s primary producers of Tor and Osa air defence systems and Garpiya attack drones. The facility is located in the Udmurt Republic, about 1,500 kilometres from Ukraine’s border.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Astra, Ostorozhno Novosti and Baza; Alexander Brechalov, Head of the Udmurt Republic; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: "One of the plants in Izhevsk has been attacked by drones launched by the Kyiv regime. All emergency services have arrived at the scene," stated Brechalov. He later confirmed that there were casualties and said firefighters were working to extinguish the fire.

Brechalov did not specify the name of the facility, but multiple Russian media sources and Telegram channels reported that the target was the Kupol plant which had previously been struck in November 2024. Astra shared numerous videos from different angles showing explosions and a large fire at the site.

Reportedly, nine people were injured in the drone strike. Temporary flight restrictions were introduced at Izhevsk Airport following the attack.

Baza says three people have been killed and at least 24 injured in Izhevsk, seven of whom are in a critical condition. Reports also state that debris is still being cleared at the site.

Later, Brechalov confirmed that there were "fatalities and critically injured" at the plant.

Astra geolocated the drone strike site in Izhevsk and concluded that the target was indeed the Kupol plant. The factory is situated near a body of water, and a distinctive tall chimney visible in several videos is located on its grounds.

Temporary flight restrictions have been introduced at Izhevsk Airport for both arrivals and departures.

For reference: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine identifies Kupol as a Russian military research and production enterprise that manufactures Tor and Osa air defence systems and develops Garpiya and Granat-01 drones for the Russian Defence Ministry.

Astra reports that the plant also produces short-range air defence systems.

In November 2024, drones attacked the Kupol plant in Izhevsk.

In the early hours of 1 July, residents of the cities of Saratov and Engels in Russia’s Saratov Oblast reported explosions; the acting governor of Rostov Oblast claimed a drone attack had been repelled; four Russian airports temporarily suspended operations.

Later, Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that 60 Ukrainian drones had allegedly been shot down overnight over six Russian oblasts, temporarily occupied Crimea and the Black Sea and Azov Sea areas.

