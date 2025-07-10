All Sections
Three people injured in Russian artillery strike on Kherson

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 10 July 2025, 00:30
Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops injured three people by shelling the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with artillery at around 22:30 on 9 July.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration (Kherson OMA)

Details: Two women and a man sustained various injuries and were all hospitalised. 

Quote from Kherson OMA: "Three people have been injured in the attack. An 87-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man suffered mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

In addition, a 52-year-old woman sustained severe injuries. She suffered wounds to the arm, abdomen and chest."

