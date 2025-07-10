Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video

The city of Kyiv came under a large-scale drone and ballistic missile attack on the night of 9-10 July. Loud explosions have been heard in the capital, fires have broken out and casualties have been reported.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Ukraine's Air Force; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from KCMA: "There is a threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles."

Details: At 02:28, the Air Force wrote about "high-speed targets" heading towards the capital.

After that, residents of Kyiv reported powerful explosions in the city.

Later in the night, it became known that there were hits and falls of Russian drones debris in several Kyiv districts.

Updated: KCMA and Kyiv City Hall reported that three people had been injured in the large-scale attack on the capital.

Quote from Tkachenko: "As of 03:20, we are recording the aftermath of the attack in six Kyiv districts.

Residential buildings, cars, warehouses and office and non-residential premises are on fire.

Sadly, three men have been injured. They suffered shrapnel wounds.

The enemy attack is ongoing. The defence forces are responding to enemy aerial assets."

Details: Klitschko reported fires had been caused by falling Russian drones in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, Solomyanskyi, Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts.

At 03:49, Tkachenko said six people had been injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Klitschko reported that five people had been injured in the capital, four of whom had been hospitalised.

After 04:00, the Air Force reported new groups of missiles and drones heading towards Kyiv.

At 04:19, Tkachenko reported that seven people had been injured in the city.

By 04:30, the number had risen to eight and later to ten.

At 04:50, more explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Quote from Tkachenko at 04:58: "People continue to seek medical treatment. Sadly, there are now 11 injured."

Details: After 05:00, Tkachenko noted a large amount of smoke in Kyiv and advised residents to close their windows after the all-clear was given.

He also reported that 12 people had been injured. Klitschko added that nine of them had been hospitalised.

At 05:11, the all-clear was given in Kyiv.

The district administration reported that humanitarian hubs had been set up in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Later, Tkachenko said the number of injured had risen to 13.

After 06:00, Tkachenko reported that two people had been killed in the attack on Kyiv.

Updated: After 07:00, Klitschko said that the number of people injured in the capital had increased to 16.

"Ten of them have been hospitalised, while the others received treatment at the scene or on an outpatient basis," he added.

