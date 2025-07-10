Russians attack Kherson: six people injured since evening

Six people were injured in Russian strikes on the city of Kherson on the evening of 9 July and on the night of 9-10 July.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with drones at about 00:30. A 63-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man came under attack. They suffered blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds."

Advertisement:

Details: They have been hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Another four people were injured in a Russian attack on the Dniprovskyi district at around 22:30 on 9 July.

A 52-year-old woman has been hospitalised in a critical condition, while an 87-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

A 53-year-old man suffered a blast injury, concussion, bruises and abrasions. He will receive outpatient treatment.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!