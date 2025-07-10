Russian guided bomb strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people

Two people were injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 9 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Two people were injured as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike on the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district yesterday [9 July – ed.] in the evening. In addition to a 43-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman was also injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis. " [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russian attack destroyed five residential buildings and damaged about 20 houses, a shop, a power line and a gas pipeline.

The Russians also used artillery and first-person view drones to attack the Nikopol district, targeting the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas. A five-storey building, a garage, a farm building and beehives were damaged. There were no casualties.

Lysak also reported that five Russian UAVs had been shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

