New Ukraine Recovery Conference begins in Rome

The fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) is opening today 10 July in Rome.

Details: The recovery conference in Rome will be held over two days, 10-11 July.

According to the event's official website, URC2025 will focus on four thematic dimensions:

– the entrepreneurial dimension, dedicated to how to involve the private sector in recovery and economic growth;

– the human dimension, focusing on human capital and actions in this area that are necessary for Ukraine's prosperous future;

– the local and regional dimension with a focus on the recovery of hromadas and regions; [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

– the European integration dimension.

The conference brings together representatives of governments from many countries, international organisations, financial institutions, regional and local authorities, civil society and potential investors.

"Crosscutting issues" will include macroeconomic stability, resilience and security, infrastructure, housing, energy, climate protection, green recovery, culture, healthcare, gender issues, education, the environment, science, technology and innovation and disability-related matters.

Background:

Czech President Petr Pavel plans to present a plan for Ukraine’s post-war recovery aimed at coordinating the efforts of its partners.

On 9 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo near Rome.

