All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

New Ukraine Recovery Conference begins in Rome

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 10 July 2025, 09:38
New Ukraine Recovery Conference begins in Rome
Ukraine Recovery Conference. Photo: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on X (Twitter)

The fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) is opening today 10 July in Rome.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The recovery conference in Rome will be held over two days, 10-11 July.

Advertisement:

According to the event's official website, URC2025 will focus on four thematic dimensions:

– the entrepreneurial dimension, dedicated to how to involve the private sector in recovery and economic growth;

– the human dimension, focusing on human capital and actions in this area that are necessary for Ukraine's prosperous future;

– the local and regional dimension with a focus on the recovery of hromadas and regions; [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

– the European integration dimension.

The conference brings together representatives of governments from many countries, international organisations, financial institutions, regional and local authorities, civil society and potential investors.

"Crosscutting issues" will include macroeconomic stability, resilience and security, infrastructure, housing, energy, climate protection, green recovery, culture, healthcare, gender issues, education, the environment, science, technology and innovation and disability-related matters.

Background:

  • Czech President Petr Pavel plans to present a plan for Ukraine’s post-war recovery aimed at coordinating the efforts of its partners.
  • On 9 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo near Rome.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
Ukraine's Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
All News
aid for Ukraine
Czech president to present his post-war recovery plan at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome
Trump dodges question on pause in military aid to Ukraine
US resumes some military aid deliveries to Ukraine after pause – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
13:27
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
13:09
"This is terrorism": Zelenskyy speaks about latest Russian attack on Kyiv and calls for stronger air defences
12:54
Netherlands pledges €300m for Ukraine's recovery and economic strengthening in 2025-2026
12:53
Ukraine's foreign minister notes "positive signals" on US aid resumption
12:19
Russian propaganda outlets reportedly ordered to target Trump after he criticised Putin
12:15
Ukrainian intelligence: Russia spreads false narrative of Ukraine's radioactive materials in Syria
12:04
Ukraine's Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
11:18
On way to festival: 17-year-old Ukrainian girl loses arm in bus traffic accident in Hungary
10:45
Russian attack damages Channel 5 office in Kyiv – video
10:29
Ukrainian air defence downs 164 Russian Shahed drones and 14 missiles overnight, hits reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: