Ukrainian air defence downs 164 Russian Shahed drones and 14 missiles overnight, hits reported

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 415 aerial assets on the night of 9-10 July, 178 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defence. Strikes have been recorded in eight locations, while debris from downed targets has fallen in 23 locations.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on social media

Details: The Air Force reported that Russian forces had used the following assets in the attack that started at about 18:00 on 9 July:

397 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones that were launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol and Millerovo (about 200 of these drones were Shahed loitering munitions);

8 Iskander-M ballistic missiles that were launched from Russia’s Bryansk Oblast;

6 Kh-101 cruise missiles that were launched from Russia’s Saratov Oblast;

4 S-300 anti-aircraft surface-to-surface missiles that were launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The Ukrainian capital was the main target of the Russian strike.

Early reports indicate that as of 10:00 on 10 July, Ukrainian air defences have shot down 178 Russian aerial assets:

164 Shahed-type UAVs;

8 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

6 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, 204 drones/missiles either disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Strikes were recorded in eight locations (where 33 attack UAVs hit), and debris from the downed targets fell in another 23 locations.

