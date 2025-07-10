All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence downs 164 Russian Shahed drones and 14 missiles overnight, hits reported

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 10 July 2025, 10:29
Ukrainian air defence downs 164 Russian Shahed drones and 14 missiles overnight, hits reported
Anti-aircraft missiles. Stock photo: 201st Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Ukrainian defence forces

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 415 aerial assets on the night of 9-10 July, 178 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defence. Strikes have been recorded in eight locations, while debris from downed targets has fallen in 23 locations.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on social media

Details: The Air Force reported that Russian forces had used the following assets in the attack that started at about 18:00 on 9 July:

Advertisement:
  • 397 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones that were launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol and Millerovo (about 200 of these drones were Shahed loitering munitions);
  • 8 Iskander-M ballistic missiles that were launched from Russia’s Bryansk Oblast;
  • 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles that were launched from Russia’s Saratov Oblast;
  • 4 S-300 anti-aircraft surface-to-surface missiles that were launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The Ukrainian capital was the main target of the Russian strike.

Early reports indicate that as of 10:00 on 10 July, Ukrainian air defences have shot down 178 Russian aerial assets:

  • 164 Shahed-type UAVs;
  • 8 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;
  • 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, 204 drones/missiles either disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Strikes were recorded in eight locations (where 33 attack UAVs hit), and debris from the downed targets fell in another 23 locations. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

missile strikeKyivair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
Ukraine's Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
All News
missile strike
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 18 missiles and 400 drones overnight, sanctions and weapon investments needed – photos, video
Russian attack on Kyiv: 68-year-old woman and 22-year-old metro police corporal killed – photo
Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack
RECENT NEWS
13:27
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
13:09
"This is terrorism": Zelenskyy speaks about latest Russian attack on Kyiv and calls for stronger air defences
12:54
Netherlands pledges €300m for Ukraine's recovery and economic strengthening in 2025-2026
12:53
Ukraine's foreign minister notes "positive signals" on US aid resumption
12:19
Russian propaganda outlets reportedly ordered to target Trump after he criticised Putin
12:15
Ukrainian intelligence: Russia spreads false narrative of Ukraine's radioactive materials in Syria
12:04
Ukraine's Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
11:18
On way to festival: 17-year-old Ukrainian girl loses arm in bus traffic accident in Hungary
10:45
Russian attack damages Channel 5 office in Kyiv – video
10:29
Ukrainian air defence downs 164 Russian Shahed drones and 14 missiles overnight, hits reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: