Ukrainian intelligence: Russia spreads false narrative of Ukraine's radioactive materials in Syria

The Russian secret services are attempting to spread disinformation about the supposed sale of capsules marked with radioactive elements, plutonium and uranium, bearing the logo of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence in Syria.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence; Russian state-aligned news agency TASS

Quote from Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence: "The so-called 'military equipment' invented by the Russians is a cheaply assembled container containing capsules marked PU.94244U (plutonium) and U.92 (uranium). The contents of the capsules are unknown.

The container and its contents are made, according to the classics of Russian propaganda, in a sly manner: unreadable Cyrillic text, blue adhesive tape for attaching the Air Force logo are used, as well as gross mistakes in marking.

One of the capsules is labelled 'PU 94244U', a rare plutonium isotope that exists in only a few grams across the entire Earth. Curiously, the container also includes a mechanical wristwatch for reasons unknown."

Details: Russian media outlets disseminated a statement from Russia’s permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, claiming there to be "cases of the use of combat poisonous substances by Kyiv and the presence of a system of their mass production in Ukraine".

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that Russia is attempting to sell a Soviet-style VPHR chemical reconnaissance device, supposedly "bought from representatives of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, who were engaged in radiation, chemical and biological protection on the territory of Syria".

The video contains a timestamp for the "trade offer", an inscription in Arabic: "Thursday 13 March 2025".

Defence Intelligence noted that this is not Russia's first attempt at spreading such disinformation.

In 2023, a post about an "intercepted Ukrainian plutonium container" was posted in the private blog of the user "smoug1985". At the time, Russia claimed that it had thwarted an attempt by US intelligence services to accuse the Russian Federation of using chemical weapons in Syria.

