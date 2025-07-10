All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister notes "positive signals" on US aid resumption

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 10 July 2025, 12:53
Ukraine's foreign minister notes positive signals on US aid resumption
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that there are "positive signals" regarding the resumption of US defence assistance.

Source: Sybiha speaking to journalists in Rome on the morning of 10 July, as quoted by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne and reported by European Pravda

Details: Journalists asked the foreign minister whether the United States had indeed resumed its support for Ukraine.

"There are positive signals," Sybiha replied.

Background:

  • Last week, it was reported that the Pentagon had suspended deliveries of some artillery shells and air defence equipment to Ukraine, citing the need to preserve stocks for other potential threats.
  • However, on 7 July, President Donald Trump said that the United States must provide Ukraine with weapons for its defence. According to media reports, in a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump stated that he had not personally been involved in the decision to suspend supplies.
  • Axios reported that Trump had ordered the shipment of 10 Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

