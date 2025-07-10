Netherlands pledges €300m for Ukraine's recovery and economic strengthening in 2025-2026

On Thursday 10 July, the Netherlands announced its allocation of €300 million towards the restoration and economic strengthening of Ukraine in 2025 and 2026.

Source: European Pravda, citing Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp in a statement at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

Details: Veldkamp stated that €30 million of this amount will be allocated to support Dutch companies and organisations in creating projects that contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction and sustainable recovery through the Ukraine Partnership Facility grant programme.

He noted that €52 million will be spent in 2025 on the restoration of energy infrastructure and drinking water supplies in Ukraine.

Another €4 million will go towards the construction of a new wing of the Children’s Hospital in Lviv in cooperation with the Princess Máxima Centre for Paediatric Oncology in Utrecht.

These amounts are part of funds previously allocated by the government for non-military support of Ukraine in 2025 and 2026, totalling more than €500 million, or €252 million per year. The allocation of the first €200 million was announced at an earlier point. The assignment of the remaining funds has now been determined.

Quote from Vedkamp: "Russia not only wants to bring Ukraine to its knees by military means, but has been trying to destroy Ukrainian society and its economy through constant attacks, including on energy infrastructure, water supply, granaries, as well as on houses and apartments, for more than three years. Therefore, it is important that the international community supports Ukraine not only with weapons, but also financially, economically and socially."

Details: According to Veldkamp, the economy and society of Ukraine must continue to function, as this supports the country in its struggle.

Quote: "It’s, so to speak, the rear behind the front line. Our financial and economic support will also contribute to a smoother recovery and reduce reconstruction costs."

Details: The statement said that during the conference, Vedkamp and Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, Yuliia Svyrydenko, will also sign a cooperation agreement on the continuation of the Ukraine Partnership Facility grant programme.

Background:

At the end of June, the Netherlands announced a new military aid package for Ukraine totalling approximately €175 million.

This new package is in addition to the previously announced €400 million allocated towards maritime security support.

In the same month, it was reported that the Belgian minesweeper BNS Narcis and the Dutch HNLMS Vlaardingen had been transferred to Ukraine.

