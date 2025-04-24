Nephrology and dialysis unit at Ukraine's biggest children's hospital restored in Kyiv after Russian attack in 2024

The restored nephrology and dialysis unit has been reopened at the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv. It used to be located in a building hit by a Russian missile in July 2024.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

Details: The repair work lasted 5 months, from November last year to March 2025, as reported by the hospital on Facebook.

Advertisement:

The German government allocated funds for the restoration and modernisation of the department.

The renovated department of the hospital has been equipped with:

water treatment system;

technical rooms and bathrooms;

dialysis room for six people with the latest dialysis machines;

two places for the procedure in the peritoneal dialysis room;

resident room for doctors.

In addition, solar power panels were installed on the medical facility's roof in case of power outages.

Advertisement:

"The hospital also renovated the premises of the One Day Surgery operating unit and purchased 30 items of medical equipment for it. In particular, we are talking about a modern multifunctional electric X-ray transparent surgical table and an anaesthetic MRI machine.

In addition, the first medical lift for transporting patients on beds has been installed," Okhmatdyt reported.

Renovation work is still underway in buildings on the hospital's main campus, with the financial support of the German government. They are scheduled to be completed this autumn.

"As a result of the Russian attack on our children's hospital, the toxicology unit suffered the most. The intensive and efferent therapy departments for acute and chronic toxicity were completely destroyed.

Our team did everything possible to resume treatment for needy children immediately. The support of our German partners and joint efforts to save the health and lives of children are very valuable in these difficult times," said Oleksandr Urin, Acting General Director of the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital.

Background:

On 8 July 2024, Russians fired a missile on the Kyiv Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital. The attack killed two adults, including 30-year-old doctor Svitlana Lukianchyk.

Earlier, the hospital said that more than 50 people were seriously injured and more than 300 suffered minor injuries.

The toxicology building with the department of chronic and acute toxicity, where children were receiving dialysis, was completely destroyed. It is beyond repair.

"Almost all the windows in the old surgery building were shattered, with two surgical and two somatic departments, an intensive care unit and an operating unit sustaining significant damage. In the new, recently built building, 13 departments were damaged, including eight surgical units, five oncology units, two intensive care units, an operating unit, and the radiology and radiotherapy departments. Part of the country's only oncohaematology lab was also damaged," the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

