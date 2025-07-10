All Sections
Number of injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 26

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 10 July 2025, 21:07
Number of injured in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 26
State Emergency Service workers operating at the scene of a destroyed residential building in Kyiv following another Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The number of injured in a large-scale nighttime Russian attack on the city of Kyiv has risen to 26, with two fatalities reported.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: As of 17:45 on 10 July, it was reported that 25 people had been injured in the nighttime missile and drone strike on Kyiv.

Quote: "The number of injured has risen to 25."

Details: Earlier, at 15:41, Tkachenko had reported that 24 people had been injured.

Updated: At 21:10, Tkachenko wrote that another man had sought medical treatment after being injured in the latest Russian attack.

This brings the total number of injured to 26.

Background: On the night of 9-10 July, Kyiv came under a large-scale drone and ballistic missile attack. Loud explosions were heard in the city and fires and destruction were recorded. It was previously reported that two people had been killed and 19 injured.

