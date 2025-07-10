Two people killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk district

Russian forces conducted multiple attacks on settlements in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on 10 July. Two civilians have been killed, while four others have either been injured or suffered acute stress reactions as a result of the Russian strikes.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russians had attacked the village of Kantsedalivka at around 10:00, injuring a 59-year-old woman.

Advertisement:

Later, the Russians hit a public transport stop in the city of Kupiansk, killing a man.

At around 14:20, the Russians used artillery to attack the village of Myrne. A 57-year-old man has been injured and a 66-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the shelling.

In the evening, a residential area in Kupiansk itself came under fire, killing a 43-year-old man and causing a 72-year-old woman to suffer an acute stress reaction.

Law enforcement officers have launched pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!