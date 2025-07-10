All Sections
Zelenskyy: US presence at coalition of the willing meeting is sign of support from Trump

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzThursday, 10 July 2025, 23:55
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the participation of US representatives in the 10 July meeting of the coalition of the willing as a crucial signal indicating the support of Donald Trump’s administration for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Rome following the coalition of the willing meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that on Thursday 10 July, for the first time, US representatives took part in the meeting, particularly General Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Richard Blumenthal.

"This is a signal from President Trump – the presence of both General Kellogg and US senators… It’s a positive signal and I’m very glad to receive it. It’s true unity," Zelenskyy said.

He also recounted the reaction of one of the US representatives, who described the coalition of the willing by saying, "This picture is worth a thousand words".

"In other words, he said that the group present today… had a strong focus on supporting Ukraine, air defence, our armed forces, the support packages that have been announced for Ukraine and very decisive signals on sanctions. I believe these words are not empty, and as our American partner said, the picture said it all today," Zelenskyy added.

Background: During Thursday's meeting, the leaders of the coalition of the willing agreed to establish a headquarters in Paris and announced the completion of planning for a future contingent in Ukraine.

