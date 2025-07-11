All Sections
Russians attack Sumy community with drones

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 11 July 2025, 05:18
Russians attack Sumy community with drones
Smoke rising after an explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Explosions were heard in the city of Sumy on the morning of 11 July as the Russians attacked the territory of the Sumy hromada with drones. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Suspilne at 05:13: "An explosion has been heard in Sumy."

Details: An air-raid warning in the city of Sumy and Sumy Oblast has been in effect since 01:45.

Later, Suspilne reported that explosions had been heard again in the city.

Updated: At around 06:00, Hryhorov reported that the Russians had conducted several drone strikes on the territory of the Sumy hromada.

Sumy
