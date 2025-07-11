Russians attack Sumy community with drones
Explosions were heard in the city of Sumy on the morning of 11 July as the Russians attacked the territory of the Sumy hromada with drones. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Suspilne at 05:13: "An explosion has been heard in Sumy."
Details: An air-raid warning in the city of Sumy and Sumy Oblast has been in effect since 01:45.
Later, Suspilne reported that explosions had been heard again in the city.
Updated: At around 06:00, Hryhorov reported that the Russians had conducted several drone strikes on the territory of the Sumy hromada.
