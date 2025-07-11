Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, business damaged

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Stock photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces continued attacking Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging an agricultural business, an office building and a power line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor hit the Pokrovske hromada in the Synelnykove district with drones. Agricultural business premises were damaged. A fire broke out." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The Russians also attacked the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada. They used FPV drones, heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.

An office building and a power line were damaged and a fire broke out in the Nikopol district.

Lysak said no casualties had been reported.

Air defenders downed one Russian drone in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the morning.

