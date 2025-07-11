Russia closes Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad

Russia has decided to revoke its consent for the operation of the Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad.

Source: Russian Foreign Ministry press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement says that on 11 July, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Poland’s chargé d'affaires in Russia.

He was handed a note saying that the closure of the consulate in Kaliningrad was in response to the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Kraków.

The Russian side is revoking its consent to the operation of the Polish consulate in Kaliningrad from 29 August.

Quote from the Russian Foreign Ministry: "Russian diplomacy consistently proceeds from the assumption that no unfriendly action against our country will remain without an appropriate response and consequences."

Background:

On 12 May, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced that he was revoking consent allowing the Russian consulate in Kraków to operate.

This was done in response to evidence that last year's fire in a Warsaw shopping centre was caused by Russian secret services.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "Warsaw is deliberately destroying relations" between the countries and acting "against the interests of citizens". She added that "an appropriate response to these inappropriate steps will be forthcoming in the near future".

In addition to its embassy in Warsaw, Russia also had consulates in Poznań, Gdańsk and Kraków.

In October last year, Sikorski decided to withdraw consent for the consulate in Poznań in response to Russia's hostile hybrid actions.

