Polish foreign minister revokes consent for Russian consulate in Krakow

Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has announced his intention to withdraw consent for the operation of the Russian consulate in Kraków following evidence of the involvement of the Russian secret services in the arson attack on a shopping centre in Warsaw.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sikorski on X (Twitter)

Details: Sikorski's post came after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk explicitly stated that the Russian intelligence services were responsible for the large-scale fire in a Warsaw shopping centre in May 2024.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sikorski: "With regard to evidence that the Russian secret services committed a shameful act of sabotage against the shopping centre on Marywilska Street, I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the Russian Federation's consulate in Krakow."

Background:

A large-scale fire broke out in a shopping centre in Warsaw on 12 May 2024. At first Donald Tusk said that investigators saw no signs of sabotage, but by the end of the month he hinted that it could be possible. The incident was the largest among a series of fires of various scales across the country.

At the same time, an arson attack took place at an IKEA store in Vilnius. Investigators suspect a Ukrainian who had collaborated with the Russian secret services of the crime, and his trial began in spring 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!