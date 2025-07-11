Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian MiG aircraft plant and design bureau

Ukraine struck the Voronin Aviation Plant in Lukhovitsy, a branch of the MiG aircraft manufacturing corporation, on the night of 10-11 July. The attack was carried out by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with other components of Ukraine’s defence forces as part of efforts to reduce Russia’s missile and bombing capabilities.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that this company performs a full range of work, from mechanical processing of parts to final assembly, flight testing and delivery of Russian MiG combat aircraft.

Ukraine’s General Staff reports that explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the plant.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of Ukraine’s defence forces, struck the Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, which specialises in the manufacture of missiles for Russian air defence systems and anti-aircraft missile and gun systems (SAM/SAMG).

Explosions, smoke over the industrial area, and the movement of ambulances and fire engines towards the target were recorded.

The results of the strike are being confirmed.

