All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian MiG aircraft plant and design bureau

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 11 July 2025, 16:59
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian MiG aircraft plant and design bureau
MiG aircraft plant. Photo from Russian websites

Ukraine struck the Voronin Aviation Plant in Lukhovitsy, a branch of the MiG aircraft manufacturing corporation, on the night of 10-11 July. The attack was carried out by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with other components of Ukraine’s defence forces as part of efforts to reduce Russia’s missile and bombing capabilities.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that this company performs a full range of work, from mechanical processing of parts to final assembly, flight testing and delivery of Russian MiG combat aircraft.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s General Staff reports that explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the plant.

In addition, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of Ukraine’s defence forces, struck the Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau, which specialises in the manufacture of missiles for Russian air defence systems and anti-aircraft missile and gun systems (SAM/SAMG).

Explosions, smoke over the industrial area, and the movement of ambulances and fire engines towards the target were recorded.

The results of the strike are being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

wardrones
Advertisement:
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian MiG aircraft plant and design bureau
Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, 11 people injured
Russia closes Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad
Trump's envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine for one week
Drone attack on Russia: explosions heard in Tula and near Moscow, arms factories targeted – video
All News
war
Russians kill two and injure six civilians in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief rules out possibility of full Russian control over Donetsk Oblast this year
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys section of gas pipeline serving Russia's defence industrial base
RECENT NEWS
20:06
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
19:57
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
19:22
Republicans seek deeper investigation into US defense secretary's actions on Ukraine
19:11
"If I survive": Ukraine's spy chief wants to stay in his post until war ends
18:58
EU again fails to agree on 18th sanctions package against Russia due to Slovakia's veto
18:35
US secretary of state explains Trump's comment on NATO-funded weapons for Ukraine
18:09
Russians kill two and injure six civilians in Donetsk Oblast
17:45
Poland promises "adequate" response to Russia's Kaliningrad consulate closure
17:36
EXPLAINERFour reasons why the risk of political violence in the US is rising sharply
17:33
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief rules out possibility of full Russian control over Donetsk Oblast this year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: