Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys section of gas pipeline serving Russia's defence industrial base

A section of a major gas pipeline serving Russian defence industrial base companies in Chelyabinsk, Orenburg and Sverdlovsk Oblasts has been destroyed as a result of a special operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: UP source in DIU

Details: As the source says, on the evening of 10 July, a powerful explosion followed by a large-scale fire occurred in the Russian city of Langepas in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of Tyumen Oblast.

The UP source notes that the capacity of the affected gas pipeline is 2.6 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year. And given the distance between the gas compressor stations (about 20 kilometres), there was approximately 4,112,000 cubic metres of gas in the two pipes damaged by the explosions.

According to intelligence estimates, since the price of 1,000 cubic metres of gas is currently around US$350, the amount of damage caused at a single moment is at least US$1.3 million.

A source in DIU explains that the restoration and testing of the gas pipeline will take about a month, as the damaged pipes are located in marshy terrain, which complicates the work of repair crews and will reduce the volume of gas supplies to 25 million cubic metres during this period.

