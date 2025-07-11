All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys section of gas pipeline serving Russia's defence industrial base

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 11 July 2025, 17:19
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys section of gas pipeline serving Russia's defence industrial base
Symbol of DIU

A section of a major gas pipeline serving Russian defence industrial base companies in Chelyabinsk, Orenburg and Sverdlovsk Oblasts has been destroyed as a result of a special operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: UP source in DIU

Details: As the source says, on the evening of 10 July, a powerful explosion followed by a large-scale fire occurred in the Russian city of Langepas in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of Tyumen Oblast.

Advertisement:

The UP source notes that the capacity of the affected gas pipeline is 2.6 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year. And given the distance between the gas compressor stations (about 20 kilometres), there was approximately 4,112,000 cubic metres of gas in the two pipes damaged by the explosions.

According to intelligence estimates, since the price of 1,000 cubic metres of gas is currently around US$350, the amount of damage caused at a single moment is at least US$1.3 million.

A source in DIU explains that the restoration and testing of the gas pipeline will take about a month, as the damaged pipes are located in marshy terrain, which complicates the work of repair crews and will reduce the volume of gas supplies to 25 million cubic metres during this period.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of UkrainewarRussia
Advertisement:
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian MiG aircraft plant and design bureau
Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, 11 people injured
Russia closes Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad
Trump's envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine for one week
Drone attack on Russia: explosions heard in Tula and near Moscow, arms factories targeted – video
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
Armenia denies Ukrainian claims of Russian military build-up
Ukrainian drones hit and set fire to oil refinery in Russia's Saratov Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:06
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
19:57
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
19:22
Republicans seek deeper investigation into US defense secretary's actions on Ukraine
19:11
"If I survive": Ukraine's spy chief wants to stay in his post until war ends
18:58
EU again fails to agree on 18th sanctions package against Russia due to Slovakia's veto
18:35
US secretary of state explains Trump's comment on NATO-funded weapons for Ukraine
18:09
Russians kill two and injure six civilians in Donetsk Oblast
17:45
Poland promises "adequate" response to Russia's Kaliningrad consulate closure
17:36
EXPLAINERFour reasons why the risk of political violence in the US is rising sharply
17:33
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief rules out possibility of full Russian control over Donetsk Oblast this year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: