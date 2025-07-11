Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that cooperation with the American side will continue next week, and the Ukrainian government is already receiving "good signals", including confirmation of the resumption of military aid deliveries.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 11 July

Quote: "We have political signals of the highest level – good signals, including from the United States of America and from our European friends. All reports indicate that the deliveries have resumed. Next week, we will continue working with the American side on the military level, including our troops with General [Keith] Kellogg. We are also preparing new European defence packages. We expect strong steps soon regarding sanctions against Russia for this war: the pressure must work."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that he expects "detailed reports from government officials and from the Office of the President team on every agreement with our partners, on every result that was anticipated: what has been achieved and what is still pending".

"There will be conclusions – personal staffing decisions. Glory to Ukraine!" he added.

