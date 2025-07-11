All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia and Belarus plan to create AI model based on "traditional values"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 11 July 2025, 20:48
Russia and Belarus plan to create AI model based on traditional values
UP collage

Russia and Belarus intend to develop their own artificial intelligence model built on "traditional values" that would be "understandable" to citizens of both countries.

Source: Sergei Glazyev, General Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, at an international conference, as cited by the Belarusian state news agency BELTA

Quote: "The task is to develop our own AI, based on our traditional values, that can be trusted, relied upon and provide objective information."

Advertisement:

Details: Glazyev said that Belarusian youth currently use mostly foreign AI tools – American or Chinese.

"However, recent examples of in-depth testing of Western-style AI have shown that one of the well-known chatbots fell into racism, Nazism and glorification of fascism," he claimed, likely referring to the case involving Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, which has repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler and spread antisemitic rhetoric.

"That’s why we need to be very careful about which values are embedded in artificial intelligence," Glazyev added.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaBelarus
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, 11 people injured
Russia closes Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad
Trump's envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine for one week
Drone attack on Russia: explosions heard in Tula and near Moscow, arms factories targeted – video
All News
Russia
Russians kill two and injure six civilians in Donetsk Oblast
Poland promises "adequate" response to Russia's Kaliningrad consulate closure
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys section of gas pipeline serving Russia's defence industrial base
RECENT NEWS
20:48
Russia and Belarus plan to create AI model based on "traditional values"
20:06
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
19:57
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
19:22
Republicans seek deeper investigation into US defense secretary's actions on Ukraine
19:11
"If I survive": Ukraine's spy chief wants to stay in his post until war ends
18:58
EU again fails to agree on 18th sanctions package against Russia due to Slovakia's veto
18:35
US secretary of state explains Trump's comment on NATO-funded weapons for Ukraine
18:09
Russians kill two and injure six civilians in Donetsk Oblast
17:45
Poland promises "adequate" response to Russia's Kaliningrad consulate closure
17:36
EXPLAINERFour reasons why the risk of political violence in the US is rising sharply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: