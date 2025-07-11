Russia and Belarus plan to create AI model based on "traditional values"

Russia and Belarus intend to develop their own artificial intelligence model built on "traditional values" that would be "understandable" to citizens of both countries.

Source: Sergei Glazyev, General Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, at an international conference, as cited by the Belarusian state news agency BELTA

Quote: "The task is to develop our own AI, based on our traditional values, that can be trusted, relied upon and provide objective information."

Details: Glazyev said that Belarusian youth currently use mostly foreign AI tools – American or Chinese.

"However, recent examples of in-depth testing of Western-style AI have shown that one of the well-known chatbots fell into racism, Nazism and glorification of fascism," he claimed, likely referring to the case involving Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, which has repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler and spread antisemitic rhetoric.

"That’s why we need to be very careful about which values are embedded in artificial intelligence," Glazyev added.

