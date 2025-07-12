Russians drop explosive device from drone on combine harvester in Kherson Oblast: man injured

Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a combine harvester in a field in Kherson Oblast on 11 July. A man has been injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians had dropped an explosive device from a drone onto a combine harvester in a field near the village of Myroliubivka in the Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast. A 56-year-old man has been injured in the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Quote: "He suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. He has been taken to hospital, where he is receiving all necessary medical treatment."

Background:

At the end of June, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission (HRMMU) stated in its report that Russian troops have deliberately attacked civilians who showed no signs of direct participation in hostilities.

Among the casualties recorded by the HRMMU were civilians travelling by bicycle, in cars, on evacuation buses, in ambulances, during humanitarian missions, while walking or near their homes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!