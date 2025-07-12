All Sections
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian aerial attack on Ukraine's west

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 12 July 2025, 04:41
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian aerial attack on Ukraine's west
Fighter jets. Photo: Getty Images

Poland scrambled fighter jets and heightened its air defence readiness amid a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the night of 11-12 July.

Source: Polish Ministry of Defence

Quote: "Due to the activity of long-range Russian aircraft, which are striking targets located, among other places, in Ukraine's west, Polish and allied aircraft have been scrambled in Polish airspace."

Details: Polish Operational Command stated that they had activated all available forces and assets to respond to the situation as per standard procedures. In particular, standby pairs of fighter jets were scrambled and air defence systems and radar reconnaissance systems were placed on the highest level of combat readiness.

"The Operational Command is monitoring the current situation and the subordinate forces and assets remain in full readiness for immediate response," the Polish Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Background:

  • On the night of 11-12 July, Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on Ukraine using drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in several oblasts and the capital.
  • At around 04:00 on 12 July, during a large-scale drone attack, a Russian strike was recorded in Lviv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

